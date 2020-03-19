University Hospital nurse, second physician test positive for COVID-19
University Hospital/KTSA Photo/Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- A University Hospital nurse and a second resident physician have tested positive for COVID-19 following travel exposure. Spokeswoman Leni Kirkman says both are isolated at home.
“When staff members test positive, it is our responsibility to trace contacts and reach out to those who were potentially exposed, so they can self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” said Kirkman. We also believe we have a responsibility to be transparent with our community.”
The announcement Wednesday follows the revelation two days earlier that a resident physician at University Hospital tested positive for coronavirus in a travel-related case. About a dozen staff members who had close contact with that individual were under quarantine.
“We are grateful every day for all of the nurses, doctors, technicians, food service workers, environmental services staff and everyone who is on the frontlines of this crisis. And we are even more grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” said Kirkman.
She said they’re doing everything they can to keep their staff, patients and visitors safe during this unprecedented situation.
University Hospital is conducting temperature checks and limiting patient visitors. They have cancelled staff travel and asked employees to seriously consider staying home if they are taking time off work.
Kirkman says staff members returning from vacations are required to self-report so decisions can be made concerning the need to self-quarantine or self-monitor upon their return.
”We believe these measures are reducing the potential spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, with this aggressive virus, it is impossible to completely reduce the risk of exposure,” said Kirkman.