University of the Incarnate Word honors veterans with car parade
San Antonio (KTSA News) – The University of the Incarnate Word observed Veterans Day with a car parade in front of the McDermott Convocation Center.
Vice Provost Dr. Glenn James narrated the event which featured students who are military veterans, UIW alumni who have served in the Armed Forces, as well as area veterans groups.
“I want to offer a special welcome to our veterans and your families,” said James. “I hope you’re able to enjoy this around the world where all of our Incarnate Word students are located.”
The UIW ROTC color guard led the way and a wreath-laying ceremony preceded the car parade.
Members of the UIW Cardinal Marching Band provided patriotic music for the car parade at the campus on Broadway at Hildebrand.