Unlicensed driver injures two San Antonio officers in Wurzbach Parkway crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio police officers and a driver were hurt in a crash on Wurzbach Parkway Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police say the two officers were investigating a separate crash near Nacogdoches Road just after 9 a.m.

Police say the third car appeared to be driving too fast through that stretch of the parkway and was sliding when it approached the two cruisers.

The car struck one police SUV, which pushed it into the other.

The officer of the first unit suffered leg and torso injuries and the other officer suffered a possible neck injury.

Police say the driver of the car, an unidentified white female, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to SAMMC. Police say the driver did not have a valid license or insurance.

The investigation continues.