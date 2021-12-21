Unvaccinated Houston man first confirmed U.S. COVID-19 omicron variant death

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Houston-area man is the first reported death of someone nationwide infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Harris County health officials reported the death yesterday and said the man was in his 50’s, unvaccinated, had previously been infected with COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said it is the first omicron-related death in the United States.
“Omicron is spreading incredibly quickly. First, we know that an increasing number of cases in Harris County are related to omicron,” Hidalgo said. “It’s more transmissible. The amount of time it takes for the number of omicron cases to double has been very worrisome. Early data shows its doubling in two to three days, according to the CDC. Just to give a point of comparison, the delta variant doubles every eleven days.”
In Bexar County, the first two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 were confirmed last week.
San Antonio Metro Health recommends that all eligible residents get vaccinated and to receive booster shots once eligible, especially before attending holiday family gatherings this week.
The Omicron variant is now in Bexar County