Crime Stoppers offering reward after 17-year-old girl found strangled on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hernandez was found strangled to death on the Northeast Side Tuesday night.

If you have any information on who might have been involved in Hernandez’s death, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Original Story:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner is identifying the 17-year-old girl found dead in a Northeast Side ditch.

The body of Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hernandez was found an hour after she was reported missing.

Police say they were called about a missing person in the 7600 block of Dell Oak Drive at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KSAT-12 reports Hernandez had gone for a walk with a male friend from the neighborhood and never returned.

Officers began combing the area and found her cellphone, then her jacket before finding her body, naked under a bridge. Hernandez was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday. Her body showed signs of trauma and the medical examiner has determined that she had been strangled.

Police say they questioned the person Hernandez had gone walking with and then released images of a different person of interest. That man has been identified and police say he is cooperating with them.

The investigation continues and KTSA News will continue updating this story as more information is released.