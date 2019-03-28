UPDATE: Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg says Chick Fil A is….delicious

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigeig arrives at a news conference January 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Buttigeig held a news conference to announce that he is forming an exploratory committee to run for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Just to be clear, I’m not a “likely Democratic voter”.

We didn’t see eye to eye before, and with their latest leftward lurch, I don’t see a membership in my future.

That having been said, how about this Mayor Pete fellow?

In an interview with Buzzfeed’s “AM to DM” show, the South Bend, IN mayor, Pete Buttigieg, says “I do not approve of their politics, but I kind of approve of their chicken”.

It’s not exactly “I PAID FOR THIS MICROPHONE” but in the current scold-y climate of the Democratic Socialist movement…it takes huevos to say it.

Take it away, Mister Mayor:

“If you’re turned off by the political behavior of Chick Fil A or their executives—if that leaves a bad taste in your mouth, so to speak, and you decide not to shop there, I’d certainly…support that.

“But the reality is, we, I think, sometimes slip into virtue signalling…where we’re not really being consistent. I mean, what about all the other places we get our chicken from?”

[Click here to find out what San Antonio’s Archbishop just said about Chick Fil A and City Hall]

If he keeps this up, the DNC will ask for his Little Red Book back.

Also, Hizzoner is not a fan of the “boycott culture”:

“I just want to make sure we’re not too sanctimonious about this, because sometimes we put ourselves in this position of judgment…we should primarily deal with political issues in the political arena”.

[Could he be listening to our show?]

Wait, there’s another good moment here. Every interviewer tries to draw him out about his sexuality, and from what I’ve seen, he’s open about it, but not ALL about it.

“I mean, I’m a whole person, right…?

“I’m not running to be the candidate for any one constituency group…”

Imagine if Biden was gay. He’d never STOP talking about it. Good answer though: “I’m not running to be the candidate for any one constituency group.” Hope he means it.

Do you realize what a heretic Pete Buttigieg is among Dems? Liking Chick Fil A because the food is tasty (which is the main reason to like it), frowning on boycotts and virtue-posing, and declining every gilt-edged invitation to identity politics.

He may not get nominated, but at least Pete Buttigieg is so far running as his own man.

Interesting.