SAPD: Kidnapped couple found safe, two suspects arrested and identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people kidnapped in San Antonio are now safe, and the San Antonio Police Department is confirming two arrests in the case.

The two men now facing charges are Xhavier Martinez, 29, and Felipe Valdez, 40. Both were taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Police say Martinez and Valdez entered the home the couple was in before forcing the man and woman into an SUV that sped off.

Investigators say five children were left inside the home, but none were reported hurt. The man and woman taken from the home are believed to be the parents of the children.

SAPD says police are now looking for a third suspect.

There is no word on why the couple was kidnapped.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.