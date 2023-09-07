SAPD: Kidnapped couple found safe, two arrests made

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people kidnapped in San Antonio are now safe, and the San Antonio Police Department is confirming two arrests in the case.

The two were taken from a home on Mission Bell at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday when two men kicked in the front door and forced the couple into an SUV that sped off.

Police say five children were left inside the home, but none were reported hurt. The man and woman taken from the home are believed to be the parents of the children.

SAPD says police are now looking for a third suspect.

There is no word on why the couple was kidnapped.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.