Update: Severe weather outlook for San Antonio, Hill Country on Thursday and Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is watching developments across South Central Texas, and for now the likelihood of severe weather for San Antonio is rather low.

In other areas, including portions of the I-35 Corridor, the chances for thunderstorms as early as Thursday afternoon are looking stronger.

Parts of the Hill Country will be at risk as well, but these areas fall into the same general risk level as San Antonio, the Coastal Plains and the Rio Grande Plains.

▪ Primary window of concern is 3-9 PM Thursday.

▪ Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main hazards with isolated severe storms.

✓ A threat for isolated strong to severe storms may evolve farther south across the I-35 corridor

and into the Coastal Plains on Friday.

✓ Stay weather aware through the week as the forecast is refined.

Stay tuned to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for the latest weather conditions and potential warnings.