Update: Suspect’s mother identified as bludgeoning victim

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bandera County is identifying a woman found dead in a bludgeoning murder as Crystal Dawn Holder, mother of the suspect Michael Novak.

Deputies entered the home July 28 when they encountered the smell of decomposition coming from the property.

KSAT 12 reports Bandera Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Novak inside the house after finding blood on his right hand.

Richard Otto Biering III is identified as the man found in the bed with Novak’s mother.

Bandera County sheriffs arrested Novak on suspicion of murder and have held him since.

Novak is facing two charges with bail set at $500,000 for each murder count.