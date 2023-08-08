KTSA KTSA Logo

Update: Suspect’s mother identified as bludgeoning victim

By Tom Perumean
August 8, 2023 2:11PM CDT
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bandera County is identifying a woman found dead in a bludgeoning murder as Crystal Dawn Holder, mother of the suspect Michael Novak.

Deputies entered the home July 28 when they encountered the smell of decomposition coming from the property.

KSAT 12 reports Bandera Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Novak inside the house after finding blood on his right hand.

Richard Otto Biering III is identified as the man found in the bed with Novak’s mother.

Bandera County sheriffs arrested Novak on suspicion of murder and have held him since.

Novak is facing two charges with bail set at $500,000 for each murder count.

More about:
bludgeoning
Crystal Dawn Holder
identified
Michael Novak
murder
Richard Otto Biering III

Popular Posts

1

One dead in spectacular crash on Loop 1604
2

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
3

Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side