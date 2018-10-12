Uresti pleads guilty to bribery charges

Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, speaks as Texas Senate debates abortion bill HB2, Friday, July 12, 2013, in Austin, Texas. The bill would require doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, only allow abortions in surgical centers, dictate when abortion pills are taken and ban abortions after 20 weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former state senator Carlos Uresti pleaded guilty to bribery charges in federal court Friday.

This case relates to a bribery scheme involving a West Texas politician and correctional center.

Federal prosecutors say Uresti pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit bribery. The former lawmaker admitted that he conspired with others to facilitate the payment of bribes to former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo in exchange for the judge’s official actions regarding a medical services contract at the county correctional center.

The scheme lasted from January 2010 to September 2016.

Uresti admitted that he received $10,000 a month as a marketing consultant and about half of that money went to Galindo as a bribe. Galindo would support to award the medical services contract to a specific company at a more favorable price to that company.

Uresti could get up to five years in federal prison for this crime when he is sentenced in January.

The former state lawmaker was sentenced in June to 12 years in federal prison for an unrelated Ponzi scheme.