US border agent pleads not guilty to killing 4 Texas women

This image provided by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office shows Juan David Ortiz, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor who was jailed Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, on a $2.5 million bond in Texas, accused in the killing of at least four women. Ortiz was nabbed early Saturday after a string of violence against female sex workers in Laredo, Texas, where he is a supervisor with the Border Patrol. (Webb County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the September killings of four women who prosecutors say were sex workers.

Juan David Ortiz entered the pleas Thursday before a judge in the border city of Laredo. He is accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu and Janelle Ortiz. Each was shot in the head and left along rural Laredo-area roads. One died of blunt force trauma after being shot.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz has said he’ll seek the death penalty if Ortiz is convicted of capital murder.

Alaniz contends that Ortiz told investigators he was “doing a service” by killing the women and that he didn’t think law enforcement was doing enough to curb prostitution.