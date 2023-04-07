KTSA KTSA Logo

US Border Patrol: 3 found dead in multiple train cars

By Christian Blood
April 7, 2023 4:24PM CDT
Share
US Border Patrol: 3 found dead in multiple train cars
US Border Patrol – Del Rio Sector

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting the death of three migrants after several were found trapped in train cars.

Agents in the Del Rio area responded to a 911 call about the trapped migrants, and in a post to Facebook officials confirm 24 people were rescued.

The post also says 15 of the people found needed urgent medical care.

There is no word on how the migrants got inside the train cars or on whether or not any suspects are wanted.

The investigation is ongoing.

More about:
Del Rio
US Border Patrol

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
3

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side
4

San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
5

Man shot at San Antonio convenience store while confronting car thieves