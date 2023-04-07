US Border Patrol: 3 found dead in multiple train cars

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting the death of three migrants after several were found trapped in train cars.

Agents in the Del Rio area responded to a 911 call about the trapped migrants, and in a post to Facebook officials confirm 24 people were rescued.

The post also says 15 of the people found needed urgent medical care.

There is no word on how the migrants got inside the train cars or on whether or not any suspects are wanted.

The investigation is ongoing.