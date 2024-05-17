US Census: San Antonio added more people than any other in 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is no secret that Texas is one of the fastest growing states in the nation.

But who knew San Antonio might be the fastest growing?

It turns out the U.S. Census Bureau had a pretty good idea.

No other city added more people in 2023 than the Alamo City.

Let that sink in.

San Antonio moved in more than 22,000 people last year, and that brings the total population to just under 1.5 million people. That number places San Antonio as the seventh-most populous city in the country, ranking only behind Philadelphia, Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, which sits at the top.

You can see the entire breakdown from the U.S. Census by clicking here.