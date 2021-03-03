      Weather Alert

US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

Associated Press
Mar 3, 2021 @ 1:30am
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, firing a series of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases, including Ain al-Asad air base, housing U.S. troops in a major escalation that brought the two longtime foes closer to war. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least 10 rockets targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq on Wednesday that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, a coalition spokesman said.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

The U.S. strike was in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the airport in the city of Irbil in northern Iraq.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a “proportionate military response” taken after consulting coalition partners.

Marotto said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into Wednesday’s attack.

TAGS
Iraqi military base attack
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas