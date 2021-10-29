      Weather Alert

US in talks to compensate families separated at border

Don Morgan
Oct 29, 2021 @ 8:12am

By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the government was considering payments around $450,000 to each person affected.

A person familiar with the talks tells The Associated Press that figure was under consideration but changed, though not dramatically.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

About 5,500 children were split from their parents under the practice.

 

TAGS
illegal immigrants separated families U.S. Justice Department
