US Marshals Service urging caution as new scam emerges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A telephone scam is going around, and U.S. Marshals Service wants you to be aware it is not behind it.

In a Monday release, the agency says it is getting reports about a man calling people saying he is a Deputy United States Marshal. The man then says the person answering has an arrest warrant before adding that the matter can be taken care of with a payment. The scammer claims the person receiving the call failed to appear in court, but he then offers to resolve the arrest warrant with a digital transfer payment or cashier’s check for a given amount of money.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency and does not seek

payment of fines or fees via the telephone for individuals with outstanding arrest

warrants,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. “Citizens should not divulge personal or

financial information to unknown callers.”

If you have received a call like the one described above, you can report it to the FBI by clicking here.

You can also report suspected fraud to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.