US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears

Associated Press
Mar 16, 2020 @ 4:26am

By TERRY SPENCER and TERESA CRAWFORD Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That guidance came as the virus was already curtailing many elements of American life.

Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus’s spread.

Theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers and governors in Ohio and Illinois ordered bars and restaurants shuttered.

New York City limited eateries to handling takeout and delivery orders.

The nation’s top infectious disease official said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.

TAGS
Coronavirus
