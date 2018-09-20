US Ready For Immediate N Korea Denuclearization Talks: Pompeo

Encouraged by Pyongyang’s “important commitments” during the inter-Korean summit Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is prepared to engage immediately in negotiations to transform U.S.-North Korea relations.

In a high profile meeting in the North Korean capital, its leader Kim Jong-un told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that his government will shut a major missile launch site. Also, both the leaders agreed on a way to achieve denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

“We welcome President Moon and Chairman Kim’s reaffirmation of the Singapore joint statement of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, including the permanent dismantlement of all facilities at Yongbyon in the presence of U.S. and IAEA inspectors,” Pompeo said in a statement.

North Korea is believed to have produced the material used in its nuclear tests at the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

He also welcomed Kim’s decision to complete the previously announced dismantlement of the Tongchang-ri nuclear site in the presence of U.S. and international inspectors as a step toward the final fully verified denuclearization of North Korea. This was one of the key promises made by Kim to US President Donald Trump at their Singapore summit.

In the biggest ever breakthrough for peace on the Korean peninsula as well as restoration of bilateral ties, the United States and North Korea agreed on June 12 to halt two major defense deterrents that posed the biggest threat to each other.

North Korea committed to work towards “the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.” In return, the U.S. gave assurance to North Korea that it is ready to stop “provocative and expensive” war games with South Korea.

And in a rare move from Trump in defusing tensions last month, he annulled his Defense Secretary’s move to resume the United States’ joint war games with South Korea.

Pompeo said he has invited his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho to meet in New York City next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Also, North Korean representatives have been invited to meet US Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, in Vienna “at the earliest opportunity.”

“This will mark the beginning of negotiations to transform U.S.-DPRK relations through the process of rapid denuclearization of North Korea, to be completed by January 2021, as committed by Chairman Kim, and to construct a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said.