      Weather Alert

US starts troop pullout, seeks end to Afghan leaders’ feud

Associated Press
Mar 10, 2020 @ 4:11am

By KATHY GANNON and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says it has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

That’s according to a statement by a U.S. military spokesman in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

It’s a step forward on the Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also praised the Afghan president for promising to stop dragging his feet on a Taliban prisoner release.

The next step is intra-Afghan talks between all factions including the Taliban.

But the Afghan government is in disarray over who actually won last year’s presidential election, and has yet to put together a negotiating team.

The incumbent president and his main rival held dueling inaugurations Monday.

TAGS
Troops leaving Afghanistan
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming