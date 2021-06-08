      Weather Alert

US threatens legal action against Texas on shelter closures

Associated Press
Jun 8, 2021 @ 4:12am

(AP) – The Biden administration is threatening to pursue legal action if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t rescind his order shutting down federally funded shelters that house migrant children who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents.

The deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter obtained by The Associated Press asking the governor not to interfere with federal operations.

It says the federal agency is charged by Congress to care for unaccompanied children.

The letter sent Monday to Abbott and two other Texas officials says HHS intends to pursue legal action if the state proceeds to close the shelters down.

TAGS
migrant shelters texas
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased at San Antonio H-E-B
Evening storms could bring hail, gusting winds through weekend
SAPD searching for missing teen who escaped CPS custody in May
Comal River closed for recreational activities
Connect With Us Listen To Us On