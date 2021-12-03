      Weather Alert

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

Associated Press
Dec 3, 2021 @ 6:55am
A group of Nicaraguan and Guatemalan migrants who walked together in the recent caravan, take a group photo before traveling to the city of Mexicali from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, Nov. 29, 2021, after obtaining the visitor's card for humanitarian reasons, which allows them to legally stay and move in Mexico for one year. The Mexican government has recently opted for a new strategy to relieve pressure on Tapachula, the city on its southern border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants accumulate, and to deactivate the caravans that have emerged in recent months: grant humanitarian visas and offer transfers to other states. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings.

The Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to accept the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it.

That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. Mexico says it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration.

Revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy comes even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny.

President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance.

 

