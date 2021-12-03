US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings.
The Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to accept the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it.
That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. Mexico says it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration.
Revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy comes even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny.
President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance.