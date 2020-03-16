USAA donates 1 million dollars for local nonprofits coronavirus response
Photo: USAA Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the community begins the feel the impact of COVID-19, a local bank is supporting local non-profits to help with the response.
USAA has donated a total of one million dollars to help organizations provide housing, food and other essentials.
USAA CEO Wayne Peacock issued this statement:
“Considering the enormous challenges from this health emergency, we know our local community needs help, especially those organizations serving our most vulnerable residents. We have been in close communications with local nonprofits to understand their specific needs in responding to this pandemic.”
USAA will also match donations employees make to nonprofits, up to 500 dollars.
The nonprofits included in the donation are Meals on Wheels, Haven for Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank, United Way of San Antonio and South Texas Blood and Tissues Center.