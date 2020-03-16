      Weather Alert

USAA donates 1 million dollars for local nonprofits coronavirus response

Don Morgan
Mar 16, 2020 @ 6:35am
Photo: USAA Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the community begins the feel the impact of COVID-19, a local bank is supporting local non-profits to help with the response.

USAA has donated a total of one million dollars to help organizations provide housing, food and other essentials.

USAA CEO Wayne Peacock issued this statement:

“Considering the enormous challenges from this health emergency, we know our local community needs help, especially those organizations serving our most vulnerable residents. We have been in close communications with local nonprofits to understand their specific needs in responding to this pandemic.”

USAA will also match donations employees make to nonprofits, up to 500 dollars.

The nonprofits included in the donation are Meals on Wheels, Haven for Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank, United Way of San Antonio and South Texas Blood and Tissues Center.

TAGS
Coronavirus USAA donation
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming