USAA donates $3.5 million to San Antonio nonprofits for COVID-19 relief efforts
Photo: Courtesy of USAA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – USAA is donating $3.5 million to seven nonprofit organizations in San Antonio for COVID-19 relief.
“Since the pandemic began in March, many families across the country have experienced hardships related to food insecurity, limited access to technology and connectivity for remote schooling, lack of childcare and sometimes even homelessness,” said Harriet Dominique, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA. “Aligned with our mission, we hope this continued support that we are able to provide to key nonprofit organizations helps with some of the burdens families are experiencing.”
USAA’s $3.5 million donation will be shared by Meals on Wheels San Antonio, Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, the San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope, San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries, and Texas A&M San Antonio.
USAA, which is based in San Antonio, is donating a total of $5 million to more than two dozen nonprofit organizations across the country in six USAA office communities, including the seven nonprofits in San Antonio.
This year, USAA and The USAA Foundation, Inc. have assisted more than two million people through more than $47 million in philanthropic support to pandemic-related efforts.
In addition to philanthropic efforts to support COVID relief, USAA has returned more than $1 billion in auto insurance dividends as a result of fewer drivers on the road. Additionally, the company provided special payment assistance and arrangements for members facing financial difficulties in the wake of the pandemic.