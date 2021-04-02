USAA donating $1.1 million ‘to advance racial equality’ after anti-Asian attacks
Photo: Courtesy of USAA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – USAA is donating $1.1 million to Asian American Pacific Islander nonprofit organizations amid the rising violence against Asian Americans across the country. It’s part of USAA’s 3-year, $50 million commitment to advance racial equality.
“At USAA, we strongly believe in caring for our military families, which includes advocating for diversity and inclusion,” said Harriet Dominique, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA. “Acknowledging cultural differences and being open to learning what we do not understand are steps to making the military, local communities, and USAA the best it can be.”
USAA will use its employee diversity and inclusion business group, MOSAIC, to help identify nonprofit organizations that will be invited to apply for philanthropic support. Additionally, as part of its USAA Serves program, USAA will continue to match employee donations to qualified nonprofit organizations up to $1,000 per employee annually.
In October, USAA announced a three-year commitment to help improve racial equality and address the employment, educational and economic disparities in communities of color and military communities. USAA donated $15 million to more than two dozen nonprofits last year, including many that provide internships, upskilling opportunities and small-business support to Black and Hispanic students and individuals.
USAA employees also volunteered time to mentor at-risk youth, provide pro bono support to minority-owned small businesses and teach financial literacy in low-to-moderate income schools.