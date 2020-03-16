USAA employee in San Antonio tests positive for coronavirus
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An employee at USAA’s San Antonio office has tested positive for coronavirus, spokesman Christian Bove confirmed to KTSA News Sunday.
He says the individual is currently out of state under the care of medical professionals and has not been at a USAA campus since March 6. The employee did not experience any symptoms at that time.
A small number of employees who had previous exposure to the affected individual, have been notified and, although none have presented symptoms, they will remain under self-quarantine until March 21.
“Our immediate concern is with our affected employee and their family, and we are currently assisting them,” said Bove.
You can visit usaa.com/coronavirus<http://w w.usaa.com/coronavirus> to see what proactive measures USAA has taken to help protect its employees and the communities the company serves.