USAA goes purple for children of Military members
By Don Morgan
Apr 11, 2019 @ 3:02 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – April is Month of the Military Child and USAA is hoping you’ll join them in recognizing the sacrifices the children of military members frequently make.

From long separations to having to relocate several times before graduating high school.

Currently, more than one million American children have a parent serving in the US Military.

Christian Bove is the Communications Director at USAA and he talked to us about how they plan to honor military children.

“This Friday, we’re encouraging all of our employees to wear purple. We’re also going to light up our campuses with purple as well. Not only here in San Antonio but across the country.”

USAA is encouraging other companies, organizations and people across San Antonio and the country
to also “Purple Up” on April 12 to show their support.

