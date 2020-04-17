USAA goes purple for Military Kids Day
USAA Convent Building goes purple for Military Kids Day/Photo-Courtesy of USAA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – April is Military Child Month and USAA is honoring children of Armed Forces members tonight by lighting up the USAA Convent in purple. The Quarry and other area businesses will join in and “Purple Up! for Military Kids Day.”
USAA says many members of the military community are serving on the front lines of the response to the coronavirus crisis, and the company wants to salute their children.