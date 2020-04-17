      Weather Alert

USAA goes purple for Military Kids Day

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 17, 2020 @ 5:46pm
USAA Convent Building goes purple for Military Kids Day/Photo-Courtesy of USAA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – April is Military Child Month and USAA is honoring children of  Armed Forces members  tonight by lighting up  the USAA Convent in purple.  The Quarry and other area businesses will join in and “Purple Up! for Military Kids Day.”

Quarry Smokestacks Go Purple for Military Kids Day/Photo-Courtesy of USAA

USAA says many members of the military community are serving on the front lines of the response to the coronavirus crisis, and the company wants to salute their children.

 

Children “Purple Up” for Military Kids Day/Photo courtesy of USAA
TAGS
Military Child Month Military Kids Day Purple Up USAA
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost