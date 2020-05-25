USAA honors fallen heroes with virtual poppy wall
Girl visits The Poppy Memorial, a temporary memorial made by USAA consisting of more than 645,000 poppy flowers, with each flower honoring a fallen military servicemember since World War I, is seen at the National Mall on May 25, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Rodney Choice/AP Images for USAA)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – On this Memorial Day, USAA is hosting a virtual destination that pays tribute to the more than 645,000 fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedoms.
PoppyInMemory.com showcases the meaning of the poppy flower which became a remembrance symbol inspired by the World War I poem, “In Flanders Fields.” The site offers users a a chance to dedicate a virtual poppy to a hero who gave their life in battle. You can also learn about each military conflict and the losses suffered, as well as information on the many ways in which Americans can #HonorThroughAction this Memorial Day.
“During today’s trying times, we are inspired by all the acts of heroism around us,” said Wayne Peacock, USAA CEO. “Those heroic acts serve as a reminder that Americans have always triumphed through adversity because of their willingness to sacrifice for something larger than themselves.”
Peacock asks that as Americans remain physically separated, we come together to honor the memory of our fallen heroes.
Military veterans, athletes, entertainers and ardent military supporters will join USAA to #HonorThroughAction by sharing on social media thief tribute to fallen heroes. On Snapchat, USAA is debuting its first ever augmented reality Snapchat Lens, a unique experience that brings USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor to life digitally through the Snapchat app.
This year’s “Poppy in Memory” is a digital-only continuation of an experience that has run the past two years and featured the temporary Poppy Wall of Honor installation on the National Mall near the Korean Way Memorial in Washington, D.C.