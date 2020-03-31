USAA offers employees curbside pickup meals, groceries
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – USAA is offering nearly 35,000 employees nationwide access to pick-up of meals and essential grocery food items.
USAA employees can place daily weekday orders for same-day curbside pick-up of prepared meals and grocery food items, such as produce, milk and eggs. The pre-made meals are offered at half-price, while the grocery items are sold at cost.
The idea for the new service came from a USAA employee who voiced concern for fellow employees who may be facing challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In these unprecedented times, many basic essentials have become difficult to find and acquire for many American families,” USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said. “Thanks to the care and commitment of one of our employees, we were made aware of a need and worked quickly with Sodexo to provide many of our 35,000 employees with a convenient, low-stress way to feed their families.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, USAA has nearly 100 percent of its workforce to work from home. The company also is providing up to three weeks of emergency pay for COVID-19 related illness, childcare issues or situations where employees are unable to work from home.
USAA and The USAA Foundation, Inc. have donated $4.4 million to military-focused nonprofits, local food banks, blood donation centers, shelters and other organization like the Texas BioMed Research Institute to support America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.