UT Health San Antonio collecting medical gloves, masks

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 24, 2020 @ 8:52am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA) – UT Health San Antonio is supporting medical  and health care providers by collecting protective gear for those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

“We expect these supplies will be critically needed by front-line health care workers treating a surge of COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks,” said Ruth Berggren,  M.D., professor of medicine and director of the Center for Medical Humanities & Ethics in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. She also serves as Bexar County’s health care adviser during this epidemic.

They’re asking for N-95 respirator masks and other face masks, including surgical masks, and masks used by painters, carpenters and hobbyists.

They also need medical or disposable gloves, face shields, eye protection goggles, but no swim goggles.

There’s also a great need for thermometers.

You can drop off the  unused items from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 25, at the entry station at the UT Health Science Center at 7703 Floyd Curl Drive near Medical Drive.

