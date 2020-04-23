UT to decide in June whether to have in-person classes in the fall
In-person classes in the spring have already been canceled across the state by Gov. Greg Abbott. Now attention is turning to what will happen at schools this fall. University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves and Interim President Designate Jay Hartzell said in an email to the campus community Wednesday that a decision for the fall semester will be made by the end of June. They said that will allow the university time to gather more information about the spread of the new coronavirus, the availability of testing and what social distancing measures will be needed.
“This timing will enable faculty to prepare their classes and curriculums so that they can deliver the extraordinary educational experiences UT is known for,” they said in their email. “It will also provide time for our dedicated staff members to reopen the facilities, integrate new learning technologies and prepare to implement new health-conscious practices and policies.” — Matthew Watkins