UTSA, A&M-SA extending spring break, moving classes to online only amid coronavirus outbreak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The University of Texas at San Antonio announced Wednesday it will be extending its spring break to include the week of March 15th.
When classes resume on March 23rd, the university said all of its classes will be online only. This policy will be in place until at least April 13th.
Students are encouraged to stay home during this period, though are welcome to return to campus if they live on campus.
It said the campus will remain open and said social distancing practices will be in place for public events on campus with more than 50 people.
Texas A&M University-San Antonio announced it will also be extending its spring break through the week of March 15th. When classes resume March 23rd, they will be online-only for one week.
“While we are not able to know with certainty if or when our campus might be affected by COVID-19, we are taking additional steps to ensure our readiness to maintain the safety of our campus community and the academic progress of our students,” said Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of A&M-San Antonio.