UTSA faculty member and student test positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – UTSA President Taylor Eighmy announced this past weekend that a faculty member and a student have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Both recently traveled internationally and developed symptoms while they were self-isolating at home. Each are quarantining at home under a doctor’s care and both are doing okay.
“The unfortunate reality is, in the days ahead, we will all likely know colleagues or fellow students who are fighting the coronavirus,” said Eighmy. “My thoughts are with the entire Roadrunner community during these challenging times.”