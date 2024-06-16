UTSA football player arrested, charged with aggravated robbery

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A University of Texas at San Antonio football player is facing two aggravated robbery charges, and he his now suspended indefinitely from the team.

KAST-12 is reporting Nicholas Ryan Brown, a defensive end for the Roadrunners, was arrested Thursday night and taken to the Bexar County Jail. He is now free after posting bond totaling $150,000.

San Antonio police say Brown, listed as Nick Booker-Brown on the UTSA roster, was arrested Thursday night after he was hurt by a tow truck that was towing an illegally parked vehicle. Investigators say Brown was hurt when one of his feet made contact with the tow truck as he was trying to stop it from taking the vehicle.

During the time Brown was being treated in the hospital, SAPD says details on two outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery came into light.

Brown graduated from Westfield High School in Houston. He played college football at North Carolina State before transferring to UTSA in 2022.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.