UTSA grad student charged in international child porn investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A graduate student at the University of Texas San Antonio has reportedly been charged in an international investigation into child pornography by the Department of Homeland Security.
The Express-News reports 30-year-old Tom Jeffery McKissick V was charged with distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography after a federal raid revealed he owned several electronic devices, including his cellphone, that had child porn videos and photos on them.
McKissick was ordered to be held without bond Wednesday following testimony from an agent that reportedly told a federal judge the 30-year-old actively sought out other predators online to exchange the videos and photos. He used an unnamed encrypted messaging system to distribute and receive the child porn, officials said. The images reportedly included photos of infants being abused.
Officials said McKissick had previously served as a summer camp counselor for a program run by UTSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service focused on educating child about science and research into monarch butterflies. Federal officials are working with child welfare agencies to identify possible victims.
Homeland Security Investigations agent Narciso Retana reportedly testified during the hearing McKissick’s case was referred to the department by Australian police and unknowingly exchanged communications with an undercover officer via the messaging app that included 18 videos and four images of children being sexually abused between Feb. 6 and Feb 9.
The criminal complaint said McKissick shared a photo of himself to the undercover officer stating he had molested two boys when they were 2 and 4 years old and continued abusing one of them for a time.
The complaint also alleges McKissick sent the undercover officer a photo of him fully-clothed laying in a bed with a fully-dressed infant.
Officials included messages in the affidavit from both McKissick and other unidentified individuals.
McKissick reportedly sent a message that said, “I want to rape a baby with you.” Another user allegedly responded saying “Hell yeah, I’d hold a baby down for you… Make sure he screams,” according to the Express-News.
The judge heard a request from McKissick’s lawyer he be released on restrictions to complete his degree at UTSA. The lawyer said the 30-year-old was two weeks away from finishing the course work needed for his degree.
“If he does not complete these things, he will not receive [his degree] at all. He has everything he needs to complete it within his computer seized by the agents,” Jeff Mulliner reportedly told the judge.
The judge ruled McKissick had not proven to the court he is not a danger to the community and denied the request.