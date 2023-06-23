UTSA honors couple’s 40 years of service and support

University of Texas, San Antonio recognized the nearly half century of service and support on behalf of Manuel and Maria Berriozábal by endowing a foundation chair in their honor.

UTSA recently created the Manuel P. Berriozábal, Ph.D. and María Antonietta Berriozábal Endowed Chair to support research-related activities and educational programming designed to inspire students.

The Berriozábals’ work has increased students’ access to higher education and the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the Buena Vista Theatre at the University’s downtown campus.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg; UTSA President Taylor Eighmy; former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros were on hand for the ceremony.

“Manuel and María have been incredible champions for access and mobility in San Antonio and the impact of their work is evident through the many stories of students, university and community members whose lives were changed by the Berriozábals. I am thrilled that we will now be recognizing their legacy together,” said UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy told UTSA Today.

UTSA will hire a new faculty position to fill the Chair by Fall.