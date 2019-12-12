UTSA lecturer suspended after arrest in Northwest Side drug raid
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two people, including a UTSA lecturer, have been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Adderall pills.
Drug Enforcement Administration agents say they seized tens of thousands of fake Adderall pills and manufacturing equipment when they served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at the Ventura Ridge Apartments on Presidio Parkway in the Northwest Side.
Rose Rodriguez-Rabin and Brandon Simms were arrested. Rodriguez-Rabin has been suspended from her duties as a lecturer in UTSA’s writing program.
“Ms. Rodriguez-Rabin has been suspended from her duties as a lecturer in our writing program, effective immediately, pending further investigation. The UTSA Police Department is working closely with federal law enforcement officials to determine if the allegations against her extend to any criminal activity on our campuses,” read a statement from UTSA Chief Communications Officer Joe Izbrand.
Adderrall is a stimulant commonly used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.