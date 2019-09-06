UTSA no longer wants to call its main campus “Main Campus” anymore
WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 09: A UTSA Roadrunners football helmet on the field at McLane Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The University of Texas at San Antonio is looking to change the name of its main campus.
In a letter to students, university president Taylor Eighmy wrote that how it uses names on campus matters and determined the name “Main Campus” no longer fits its vision.
He said the school envisions UTSA as one university with multiple campus.
There are four campuses: Main Campus, Downtown Campus, Hemisfair Campus and Park West Campus. Eighmy said they will not be changing the name of the downtown or Hemisfair campuses, but may change the Park West name in the future.
The university is collecting ideas for a new name for its northwest San Antonio campus until September 10th.