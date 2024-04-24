UTSA President issues statement, warning about potential for demonstrations on campus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As protests over the Israel-Hamas war continue to disrupt college campuses across the country, a warning from the president of a local university about the potential for demonstrations.

A group called the Young Democratic Socialist of America reportedly announced earlier this week that they intend to host a “die-in” at the UTSA campus. The group plans to protest for divestment from Israel and speaking out about policies against protesters at campuses nationwide.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy posted a notice Tuesday morning. It states:

“There is a likelihood of campus demonstrations this week as part of a larger national campaign. We are committed to the safety of our entire university community while permitting freedom of expression in an appropriate manner. I do want to reiterate my April 8 message to our community: we will not tolerate disruptive behavior, vandalism, or antisemitism.”