UTSA student finds hidden camera tucked inside phony smoke detector in their apartment

By Don Morgan
September 30, 2022 5:38AM CDT
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A UTSA student made a disturbing discovery in their apartment.

The student is living at University Oaks Apartments and found a camera hidden inside a fake smoke detector.

The apartments are not owned by UTSA but by Campus Living Villages.

taff at the apartment complex are testing the smoke detectors in the rest of the units and UTSA is checking the devices in apartments they operate as well.

The UTSA Police Department sent out the following statement:

“The UTSA Police Department is investigating the discovery of a camera in a fake smoke detector located inside an apartment at University Oaks. While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, we want to assure you that the safety of our community remains our utmost priority.

In light of this incident, University Oaks staff will begin testing devices in residence units beginning on Thursday to confirm they are working smoke detectors.”

UTSA Police says if students notice anything suspicious in their apartments to call them at 210-458-4242.

