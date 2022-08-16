Uvalde CISD board hires attorney to assist with termination hearing for Pete Arredondo, date not announced

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The families will be the first to know.

That’s the word from the Uvalde CISD board concerning a date for the termination hearing of school police chief Pete Arredondo.

The board met behind closed doors for about 90 minutes Monday night to discuss procedural rules for the termination hearing, approving Walsh Gallegos attorneys to assist with the hearing.

Prior to the closed door session, there was a 15 minute public forum. A local Pastor approached the microphone to speak in support of the chief.

Pastor Gilbert Limones was actually shot at by the shooter as the 19 year old walked toward Robb Elementary, where he eventually killed 21 people.

Limones, who works at a funeral home across the street form the school said that police acted with extreme caution and the only person responsible for the Robb Elementary massacre, was the shooter.

His words didn’t go over well with those at the forum and according to KSAT-12, Limones had to be escorted out of the building.

Following the closed door session, the board returned to speak to community members who stayed to hear the results of the meeting.

They were told the board plans to tell families of the shooting victims the date for Arredondo’s termination hearing before releasing the information to the general public.

Arredondo, who has faced backlash due to the failed police response to the May 24th shooting, has been on leave since June.

When the school board meets again Monday, August 22, they will hear grievances filed against Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell. The meeting will begin at 6 P.M.