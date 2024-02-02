Uvalde CISD: Student arrested for bringing a gun to Morales Junior High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A student at Morales Jr. High School in Uvalde is facing disciplinary action after reportedly bringing a gun to school.

According to an email sent out by the Uvalde CISD, it was just before 11 A.M. Thursday when another student alerted a campus officer about the gun.

The student with the gun allegedly showed it other students.

The gun was confiscated and the student was removed from campus.

The district’s email informed parents that the student will not be allowed to return to the school.

It also claims the student brought the gun to school because they were going to sell it to another student.

The student who was supposed to buy the gun was arrested as well.

The district says the student did not threaten any other students with the gun, but some parents tell KSAT-12 that direct threats were made to their children.

The district did not say if the gun was loaded or not and the investigation continues.