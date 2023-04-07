Uvalde CISD students will not be disciplined for leaving campus during gun violence protest

FILE – Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting, the Uvalde school district on Friday, Oct. 7 pulled its entire embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former Texas state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response as a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT News) — They won’t face consequences, this time.

Hundreds of Uvalde CISD students walked out of their classrooms Wednesday as they took part in a protest against gun violence. The protest comes nearly a year after a gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School.

The schools did try to keep them all on campus by opening up gymnasiums for them to gather, but between 100 and 200 students at Uvalde High School and Morales Junior High School walked off campus without permission or letting anyone know.

Uvalde ISD interim Superintendent Gary Patterson says that even though the students broke the safety protocol rules when they left campus, they will not face any disciplinary actions.

He wrote a letter that was sent to district parents, letting them know about his plan. In it, he writes he wants to work with students to allow their voices to be heard.

Patterson writes that he heard from several parents who didn’t know where their children were. Patterson says that during the protest, he personally witnessed students ignoring directives to stop, make their way to the office and call their parents before checking out. He also observed young female students crawling under fences and jumping into cars with boys, then speeding off. He noticed several parents shouting and encouraging their students to leave campuses and walk out.

He asked parents to have conversations with their children about making good choices, following school rules and trying to understand the difficult challenges in keeping all students safe.

Patterson closed the letter by letting parents know that if walkouts are called for and students choose to not follow directions from teachers, law enforcement and administration, they will be held accountable.