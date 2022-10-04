KTSA KTSA Logo

Uvalde CISD town hall abruptly canceled as parents continue protest

By Dennis Foley
October 4, 2022 6:30AM CDT
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Protests continue outside the Uvalde CISD central office as families of the Robb Elementary School shooting demand school police officers at the scene be suspended.

The school district had a town hall event planned for Monday, but canceled it after the protest began with no explanation.

“I’m steadfast in what I’m doing, I’m not going anywhere,” Brett Cross, the legal guardian and uncle of a 10-year-old boy killed in the tragedy, told KSAT 12. “We just want the officers that were there from the school district suspended.”

The district’s next board meeting is scheduled for next Monday.

More about:
Uvalde
Uvalde CISD

Popular Posts

1

Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio's East side
2

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
3

17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
4

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
5

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio