Uvalde CISD town hall abruptly canceled as parents continue protest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Protests continue outside the Uvalde CISD central office as families of the Robb Elementary School shooting demand school police officers at the scene be suspended.

The school district had a town hall event planned for Monday, but canceled it after the protest began with no explanation.

“I’m steadfast in what I’m doing, I’m not going anywhere,” Brett Cross, the legal guardian and uncle of a 10-year-old boy killed in the tragedy, told KSAT 12. “We just want the officers that were there from the school district suspended.”

The district’s next board meeting is scheduled for next Monday.