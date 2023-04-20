Uvalde County Officials investigate human smuggling attempt that ended in a major crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed pursuit of human smugglers ends in a crash in Uvalde County.

The Uvalde County Precinct Constable reports they were chasing the smugglers on Highway 57 near Batesville at around 6 P.M. Wednesday.

The chase ended when the car being chased crashed. Several people were in the car and medical helicopters were called in to transport the injured to area hospitals.

The exact number of people involved in the crash has not been released and the investigation continues.