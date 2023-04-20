KTSA KTSA Logo

Uvalde County Officials investigate human smuggling attempt that ended in a major crash

By Don Morgan
April 20, 2023 7:50AM CDT
Share
Uvalde County Officials investigate human smuggling attempt that ended in a major crash
Photo: Uvalde County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed pursuit of human smugglers ends in a crash in Uvalde County.

The Uvalde County Precinct Constable reports they were chasing the smugglers on Highway 57 near Batesville at around 6 P.M. Wednesday.

The chase ended when the car being chased crashed. Several people were in the car and medical helicopters were called in to transport the injured to area hospitals.

The exact number of people involved in the crash has not been released and the investigation continues.

 

 

More about:
crash
human smuggling
Uvalde County

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
3

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler
5

National Weather Service: Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, Hill Country