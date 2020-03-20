Uvalde man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A 20-year-old Uvalde man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to possessing child pornography.
Federal prosecutors said the case against Pedro Gonzalez, Jr., developed out of a nationwide initiative tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse called Project Safe Childhood.
A lead came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography being uploaded to the internet.
Court records say investigators searched Gonzalez’s home in August 2019 and seized a computer hard drive in the process. A search of the hard drive uncovered multiple images of child pornography.
Gonzalez faces up 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced at a later date.