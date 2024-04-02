Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith announces immediate resignation due to health concerns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another shake-up in Uvalde.

This time it’s at the Mayor’s office.

Mayor Cody Smith announced Monday that he was resigning, immediately.

In a statement, Smith said he is stepping down due to health concerns.

“After much consultation and prayer, I have decided to resign as Mayor of the City of Uvalde to focus on my health. It has been a great honor to serve the city and community I love, and I have great confidence that Mayor Pro-Tem Everardo Zamora will serve with honor until the next mayor is elected on November 5, 2024.”

Smith was voted in during a specially called election back in November when he replaced Don McLaughlin who left office to run for state representative.

Smith had previously served two terms as Uvalde’s mayor.

It’s the second high profile resignation of a public official in Uvalde in less than a month.

Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez announced March 12 that he was stepping down. His last day on the job will be this coming Friday.