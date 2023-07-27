KTSA KTSA Logo

Uvalde mother announces run for mayor, promises to honor daughter lost at shooting rampage

By Tom Perumean
July 27, 2023 12:21PM CDT
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives while US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Mandy Gutierrez, the Priciple of Robb Elementary School, and Superintendent Hal Harrell in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. – The President and First Lady are in Uvalde to pay their respects following a school shooting. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Kimberly Mata-Rubio lost her daughter at Robb Elementary School in 2022.

Today, she is announcing a run for mayor of the small Texas town roughly two hours southwest of San Antonio.

The announcement comes on the heals of Uvalde Mayor Donald McLaughlin stepping down to run for the Texas House.

The special election to fill the vacant Mayoral position is scheduled for November.

“I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world. I grieve for the woman I was when you were still here. But, one part of me still exist, I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning?”

Nineteen children were killed when 18-year-old former Robb student Salvador Ramos went on a shooting rampage at the school.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world. I grieve for the woman I was when you were still here. But, one part of me still exist, I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning💛 <a href=”https://t.co/s3rknjwsCC”>pic.twitter.com/s3rknjwsCC</a></p>&mdash; Kimberly Mata-Rubio (@kimrubio21) <a href=”https://twitter.com/kimrubio21/status/1684564307600904193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 27, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

