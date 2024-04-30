KTSA KTSA Logo

Uvalde Police Department names new Assistant Chief of Police

By Don Morgan
April 30, 2024 4:47AM CDT
Share
Uvalde Police Department names new Assistant Chief of Police
Logo: Uvalde Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — There’s a new assistant police chief in Uvalde.

Chief Homer Delgado released an statement that Mike Davis has been hired to fill the position.

“Mike brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, and we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset in our mission to serve and protect the Uvalde community. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Davis comes to the Uvalde PD with 25 years of experience working in criminal justice organizations and is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

He released the following statement:

“ I am deeply honored to have been selected as Assistant Police Chief for the City of Uvalde.”

He went on to say:

“I believe in the importance of competence, character, and accountability. Both internal and external transparency are essential components of effective policing, and I am committed to reinforcing these values within the Uvalde Police Department.”

The announcement comes just three weeks after Homer Delgado was named chief of Uvalde P.D.

 

More about:
Uvalde
Uvalde Assistant Police Chief
Uvalde Police Department

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker
5

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say