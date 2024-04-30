Uvalde Police Department names new Assistant Chief of Police

SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — There’s a new assistant police chief in Uvalde.

Chief Homer Delgado released an statement that Mike Davis has been hired to fill the position.

“Mike brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, and we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset in our mission to serve and protect the Uvalde community. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit for this role.”

Davis comes to the Uvalde PD with 25 years of experience working in criminal justice organizations and is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

He released the following statement:

“ I am deeply honored to have been selected as Assistant Police Chief for the City of Uvalde.”

He went on to say:

“I believe in the importance of competence, character, and accountability. Both internal and external transparency are essential components of effective policing, and I am committed to reinforcing these values within the Uvalde Police Department.”

The announcement comes just three weeks after Homer Delgado was named chief of Uvalde P.D.